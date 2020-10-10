LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials reported 1,945 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, breaking Friday's record of 1,832 for the number of new cases reported in a single day in the state.
Saturday's reported cases bring the state's total confirmed infections to 133,411.
The Indiana State Department of Health said 21 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 3,555. To date, 1,474,639 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 1,463,436 on Friday.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 2,542 confirmed cases and 57 virus-related deaths, and Floyd County has 1,577 with 65 virus-related deaths.
To find testing locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state.
