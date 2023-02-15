LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A bill to discuss decriminalization of marijuana in Indiana is getting a hearing, reported by FOX59.
House Bill 1297, which would decriminalize the possession of two ounces or less of marijuana, is planned to be discussed on Wednesday. Indiana is one of 13 states that hasn't legalized marijuana for medicinal or recreational use.
Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) said he expected potential regulations on delta-8 to be included in the discussion.
Democrats in Indiana say the legislation is long overdue.
"I say we kick the door wide open," Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) said to FOX59. "We should at least put together a commission because the federal government's going to do something."
The bill was authored by Republican Rep. Heath VanNatter. If passed, the bill would take effect on July 1, 2023.
