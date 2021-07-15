LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jackson County, Indiana, man is accused of texting sexually explicit messages to an 11-year-old girl.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Department said Calvin Ritz tried telling a detective he thought he was sending the messages to his wife.
During an interview, court records say Ritz eventually admitted that he knew the messages were going to an underage girl.
He also told a detective he was attracted to the girl and guessed her age to be 13.
Ritz is now facing a felony charge of child solicitation.
