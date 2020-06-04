LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana man has been arrested after a woman's body was found in a Shelby County lake.
William Dodd, 28, of Anderson, is charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence in the Monday night death of Liliana Moss, 28, of Nassau County, New York.
Kentucky State Police said Dodd covered Moss' mouth and nose, strangled her to death, put a bag over her head, placed her body in garbage bags and dumped her body into Clear Creek, which flows into Shelby Lake.
Dodd was taken into custody about 2 a.m. Thursday. He was being held in the Shelby County Detention Center.
