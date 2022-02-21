COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDRB) — An Indiana mother who authorities say drove to Ohio and abandoned her 5-year-old autistic son on a street was captured in Kentucky when police there arrested her on an unrelated warrant from 2011.
The child was found unharmed about an hour after authorities say he was abandoned in Colerain Township on Thursday night by Ronald Reese.
"I'm angered if you didn't want to deal with your son take him to the nearest relative that you think is fit to care for him," Reese told WKYT.