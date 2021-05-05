LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana mother has been arrested after investigators say her 4-year-old child was so infested with lice that she nearly died.
According to court documents, an officer with the Scottsburg Police Department was contacted on April 20 after a 4-year-old girl was brought to the hospital with a severe lice infestation. Police say the child could not walk, had to have four blood transfusions, and had been declared a "near fatality" by the hospital.
Police say her blood had a severe deficit of hemoglobin. Her hemoglobin levels were at 1.7, rather than the normal 12, according to a probable cause affidavit, and the hospital told the girl's grandmother that "they had never seen anyone alive with a level that low."
A second child, a 6-year-old, was also infested with lice, and was being tested to see if the infestation had caused any physical damage to her, according to court documents.
The officer said in court documents that he was shown images of the children that, "showed an infestation of lice like nothing I have seen before."
According to court documents, representatives of the Department of Child Services determined that the children's mother, 26-year-old Shyanne Singh, was responsible for their care, and that the children had been living with her in a home on Walnut Street in Scottsburg.
Police say the 6-year-old had been sent home from school in early March after a school nurse had determined that the child had lice. According to court documents, the child did not return to school and had 31 days worth of unexcused absences.
When Singh's mother confronted her about the state of her grandchildren, Singh allegedly said that, "she didn't notice, and that she was just in a fog," according to court documents.
Singh was arrested and charged with Neglect of a Dependent, Neglect of a Depending Resulting in Bodily Injury and Neglect of a Depending Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury. She is currently being held in the Scott County Detention Center.
Copyright 2021 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.