SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana has loosened restrictions on its COVID-19 testing sites to allow more people to get tested.
The state has expanded the list of people now eligible to receive a COVID-19 test, which led to a steady flow of cars coming into the testing site at Ivy Tech Community College throughout the first few hours of the day Monday.
The Indiana State Department of Health opened four testing centers last week around the state.
Hundreds of people came through the Sellersburg location. Originally, those sites were to remain open through April 17, and they were specifically for first responders, health care workers and other essential workers.
The state decided to extend the testing schedule into this week in order to allow more Hoosiers access to testing.
Now, anyone who lives with first responders or health care workers and is showing symptoms can get tested. Officials are also allowing anyone who has underlying medical conditions and is showing symptoms to come through for the nasal test.
From registration to getting the test, the whole process only takes a few minutes. You must live in Indiana and have a valid state ID to be eligible to be tested.
We have reached out to the state health department for numbers on last week's testing but have not yet received a response.
The Sellersburg testing location opened at 9 a.m., and testing will continue through 6 p.m. or until supplies run out.
