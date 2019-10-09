LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana plant full of packing peanuts and bubble wrap is destroyed by fire.
Flames were shooting out of the factory on Tuesday night in Kentland, Indiana. International Cushioning company is known for making packing materials, which care highly flammable. Officials say 15 workers were inside when the fire started, but everyone escaped unharmed.
Neighbors were also told to close their windows because of toxic smoke coming from the building.
The 44,000 square foot building is a loss. There is no word on what started the fire.
Copyright 2019 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.