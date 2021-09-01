LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- With COVID-19 cases rising, pediatricians in Indiana said they are rapidly becoming overwhelmed.
Children under 12 still can't get the vaccine, and testing sites believe that is resulting in a backup in some labs with more people asking for COVID-19 tests.
"Typically, in a week, we would see 150 doctor's orders," said Vipin Adhlakha, president of Aria Diagnostics, a company that provides the tests. "Last week, we saw 496.
"Of those 496, I believe 450 were all under the age of 12."
Adhlakha said more than 90% of its positive cases are from the Delta variant.
One pediatrician said he is seeing more parents opt for quarantine over waiting for a testing appointment.
He said the best way to protect children is to have everyone around them vaccinated.
