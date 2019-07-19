LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating a bank robbery, possibly armed, that occurred Friday at a bank in Austin, Indiana.
According to a news release from an ISP spokesperson, the robbery suspect entered the Stock Yards Bank on US 31 in Austin around 2 p.m. Friday and was seen on foot leaving the building toward the northeast shortly after.
The suspect possibly displayed a handgun during the alleged robbery, police said.
Police described the suspect as a clean-shaven white male, medium build, wearing a gray Indiana Hoosiers hat, mirrored sunglasses, a dark gray V-neck, blue pants and black-and-white Converse Chuck Taylor shoes.
Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to call (812)-246-5424.
