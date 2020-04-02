LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 474 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 3,039.
The Indiana State Health Department said 13 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 78. To date, 16,285 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 14,375 on Wednesday.
Marion County has the most new cases with 192, followed by Hamilton County with 21 new cases.
In southern Indiana, Clark County has 49 confirmed cases, and Floyd County has 34.
Thursday's update came as the state reported a record number of unemployment claims. More than 146,000 people filed claims last week alone.
The spike in claims has lead to long wait times and clogged systems, but the state says it's hiring more people to answer call and process claims.
