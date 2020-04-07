LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 568 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, bringing the state's total confirmed infections to 5,507.
The Indiana State Health Department said 34 more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of deaths in Indiana to 173. To date, 28,764 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 26,192 on Monday, April 6.
Marion County has the most new cases with 193, followed by Lake County with 52 new cases.
