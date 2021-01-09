LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana reported 6,045 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and 75 more virus-related deaths.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 558,560 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH).
The health department said 8,595 Hoosiers have died from the virus. To date, 2,738,914 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 2,724,389 on Friday.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, was 16.4% as of Saturday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 160 new cases on Saturday for a total of 9,492 confirmed cases and 122 virus-related deaths since the start of the pandemic. No additional deaths were reported in the county on Saturday. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 21.4%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 15.8%, reported 83 new cases of the virus on Saturday, bringing the county's total confirmed cases to 5,685 and 104 deaths, one of which was newly reported on Saturday.
For a breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
