LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The state of Indiana on Sunday reported 748 new COVID-19 cases and 11 more deaths in which the virus was a contributing factor.
The report brings the state's total confirmed infections to 667,262 since the start of the pandemic, according to a news release from the Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH). More than 12,300 Hoosiers have died from the virus.
Indiana's seven-day positivity rate, which is a measure of the proportion of tests returning positive, remained at 3.2% on Sunday according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard. As of Sunday, 3,150,418 tests have been reported to ISDH, up from 3,145,029 on Saturday. To find testing locations, click here. More than 200 locations are available across the state.
A vaccine clinic is scheduled to take place March 12-13 at Ivy Tech Community College in Sellersburg.
In southern Indiana, Clark County reported 19 new cases Sunday. In total, the county has reported 12,079 cases and 182 deaths since the state of the pandemic. According to the health department, the county's seven-day positivity rate is currently 5.2%.
Floyd County, which currently has a seven-day positivity rate of 3.9%, reported six new cases of the virus on Sunday. That brings the county to 7,269 total cases and 173 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
For a further breakdown of cases in the state by county, click here.
To date, 1,127,721 Indiana residents have received their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 696,457 have been fully vaccinated, according to the state health department.
To find out if you're eligible for a vaccine and to register for an appointment to get vaccinated, click here. You can also dial 211 for assistance.
