LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana health officials announced the state's flu-related death of the 2022-23 season.
The Indiana Department of Health made the announcement in a news release Friday afternoon but declined to release any additional information about the patient, citing privacy laws.
According to the agency, 82 Indiana residents died in the 2021-22 season. Residents are encouraged to get the flu vaccine.
"Every flu season is different, but we expect to see a return of respiratory illnesses such as flu as more individuals relax the mitigation measures they took during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic," State Health Commissioner Kris Box said in a statement. "Getting an annual flu shot now, before activity picks up, is the best protection against what can be a serious illness for many Hoosiers."
