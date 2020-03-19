EDITOR'S NOTE: A little more than an hour after this report was issued, the Floyd County Health Department confirmed the third positive COVID-19 case in Floyd County. This would presumably be the 57th case in Indiana, though that has not yet been confirmed by state officials.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana health department said Thursday that 17 new cases have been diagnosed in the state, bringing the total number to 56.
To date, two Indiana residents have died from the disease.
The breakdown of the new cases are as follows:
Howard County - 3
Lake County - 1
Marion County - 8
Owen County - 1
St. Joseph County - 2
Tippecanoe County - 1
Wayne County - 1
The latest #COVID19 case information for #Indiana is now available on the ISDH website. Here are the updated numbers: Total positive cases: 56Total deaths: 2Total tested: 380 Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/C8HwkVA2WT pic.twitter.com/asRWsHZEXV— Indiana State Department of Health (@StateHealthIN) March 19, 2020
For more information and a full breakdown, CLICK HERE.
Copyright 2020 by WDRB Media. All rights reserved.