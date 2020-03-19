CORONAVIRUS - AP GENERIC FILE - AP.jpeg

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention via AP)

EDITOR'S NOTE:  A little more than an hour after this report was issued, the Floyd County Health Department confirmed the third positive COVID-19 case in Floyd County. This would presumably be the 57th case in Indiana, though that has not yet been confirmed by state officials.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana health department said Thursday that 17 new cases have been diagnosed in the state, bringing the total number to 56.

To date, two Indiana residents have died from the disease. 

The breakdown of the new cases are as follows:

Howard County - 3

Lake County - 1

Marion County - 8

Owen County - 1

St. Joseph County - 2

Tippecanoe County - 1

Wayne County - 1

