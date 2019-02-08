LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana school district has terminated a substitute teacher and coach who posted an image online showing himself in blackface, according to a report by WXIN Fox 59.
The school district says it outlined a plan allowing Richard Gist to return to his position as a substitute teacher and assistant football coach for the 2019-2020 school year, but he opted not to accept the offer.
According to WXIN, the plan consisted of three steps:
1. Resign as assistant track coach. The district said his presence would be a "distraction," and his resignation would provide a "cooling off" period so that Step 2 and Step 3 could be completed.
2. Take part in cultural competency training that the district has promised to implement for all Brown County Schools staff and lay coaches.
3. Participate in online civility training that the the district has promised to implement for all Brown County Schools staff and lay coaches.
Gist said he refused to submit a letter of resignation, so he effectively refused the offer.
The image in question was posted on Gist's Facebook page.
In a phone interview with Fox 59, Gist said he believed the image had been taken out of context.
"In approximately 2008 or 2007, or thereabouts, on Halloween I dressed up as Bob Marley, a character that I admire who spreads love, peace, and hope," Gist said. "I dressed up as this person out of respect for him and what he believes and not in the intent of offending anybody or insinuating that another race is superior to any other."
Before his termination, the district says Gist and Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack "participated in a conversation" where they discussed concerns and consequences along with a plan to repair harm to Mr. Gist, and the school district. In the end, an agreement was not made and Gist was fired.
During Thursday's school board meeting, Gist told the board he made an "error in judgment" by posing in blackface, and asked them to spare his job.
"I just ask that you the board give me an opportunity to prove to you that I am an asset of this county," Gist said.
The district said this in a press release sent to FOX59 on Thursday:
"Brown County Schools (BCS) and its citizen board of trustees has a responsibility to educate students and the broader community on the issue at hand. As educators we are held to a higher standard, and that higher standard recognizes that as educators, whether we want to be or not, we are role models for our students. We are role models in our activities, not only in the classroom, but beyond the classroom door.
Therefore, we believe the offensive image Mr. Gist posted, as well the handling of his social media account and the ensuing conversation surrounding the image showed a distinct lack of discretion and good judgement by a role model.
As a school district it is incumbent upon us to protect that higher standard, because the safety and the future of our students depends on it."
