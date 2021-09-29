LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana's top doctor says the state appears to be on its way out of the delta surge of COVID-19.
According to Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box, COVID-19 cases have dropped in Indiana for the third straight week, and the positivity rate is under 10 percent for the first time in weeks.
Box says hospitals are still stressed, and the National Guard is helping with that.
Health officials are asking people to consider getting vaccinated, especially now that the Pfizer shot has full FDA approval.
Box says 95 percent of COVID hospitalizations consist of unvaccinated patients.
"We need people that have not been vaccinated at all to go and get that initial dose because that is how we are going to change, in the long run, what this looks like in the winter and next spring," Box said.
Health leaders recommend starting a conversation with your pediatrician about vaccinating young children, since a vaccine for that age group is likely to be approved in the next several weeks.
