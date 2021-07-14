FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo Michigan City, Ind., area school students return for in-person instruction after two months of remote learning to start the new school year. Fewer than one-third of elementary and middle school students in Indiana recorded passing scores on the latest round of state standardized tests, confirming education officials' concerns that the coronavirus pandemic has fueled substantial learning loss. (Kelley Smith/The News-Dispatch via AP, File)