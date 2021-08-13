ORLEANS, Ind. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is hiring and physical testing has begun.
On Friday, eleven applicants went to Orleans, Indiana for the physical testing portion of the application process.
Sgt. Carey Huls with ISP's Sellersburg post said recruiters were prepared for 15 people to attend. On Saturday, there are two other sessions planned with groups of 15 applicants each.
"We're looking for qualified people, people who want to help out, be a part of their community, a part of the state, and make a difference," said Huls.
He said like other agencies, ISP is seeing a shortage of people wanting to apply for the career.
"We'd like to have a certain number (of applicants) and each year seems like it's harder to reach that goal," he said.
Huls said ISP used to see 4,000 to 5,000 applicants each recruitment period.
"Last year was around 1,000 to 1,500," He said. "This year so far to date, we have just a little over 400 that have applied," he said.
Applications are still open online until Aug. 22. There are also dates to sign up for future times and locations across the state for physical testing.
The testing Friday in Orleans included indoor and outdoor exercises like push-ups, sit-ups, jumping and running. It's the same exercises for applicants at all testing locations in Indiana.
"It's kind of just been my goal to get into law enforcement," said Tristan Bolte, an applicant that went through the physical testing.
Bolte said he's tried out before and is taking this opportunity to try again.
"If you ever wanted to get in public service, I think law enforcement is a way," he said.
Taylor Jarboe came from Indianapolis for Friday's testing in Orleans.
"I work as a dispatcher for District 52 ISP so I've been around it since I graduated high school," she said. "I've liked the agency so far and I want to continue my career with it."
Huls said people do not have to be from Indiana to apply to ISP.
"People from all over have applied and we're happy to have those people," he said. "We just want good, qualified people who are ready to work.”
Huls said out of everyone who applies, around 60 people will end up making the cut to get to the academy.
For more information on the ISP recruitment process, including application links and testing dates, click here.
