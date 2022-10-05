LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Task Force 1 continues search operations in Fort Myers and Fort Myers Beach, Florida, nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall there.
Indiana Task Force 1 specializes in search and rescue.
The team has been working neighborhood to neighborhood, clearing communities affected by Hurricane Ian.
Crews have also been collecting damaged American Flags along the way to make sure they're handled in accordance with U.S. Flag code etiquette so they can be respectfully retired.
The team also raised a new flag at the American Legion in Fort Myers Beach.
Indiana Task Force 1 last deployed in late July to assist with flooding in Kentucky.
