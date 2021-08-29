LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Around 45 members of Indiana's Task Force 1 are in Louisiana to help residents impacted by Hurricane Ida.
The team of firefighters, police officers and civilians from Indiana deployed Friday.
Yesterday, while #INTF1 was waiting for a community center to be prepared for their arrival, they generously offered a stranded motorist a push to get out of traffic & some gas to get home. The man’s car ran out of fuel, was blocking a main traveled road & gas stations were empty pic.twitter.com/XAhUrIgMzW— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) August 29, 2021
The Urban Search and Rescue Team is now in Louisiana with equipment to help with whatever they're needed for to combat the hurricane.
On Saturday, the unit helped a stranded motorist with gas while waiting to get into a community center.
The task force recently helped with rescue efforts at the condo collapse in south Florida.
