LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thirty-five members of Indiana Task Force 1 arrived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Thursday night with rescue boats, semitrailers and police dogs.
The task force, one of 28 FEMA search and rescue teams in the U.S., traveled to the Gulf Coast to help people affected by Hurricane Delta.
"We will rely on the locals to feed information to us on what their needs are going to be," said Michael Pruitt, a member of the task force and deputy fire chief in Bargersville.
The storm could extend into Mississippi, or people might need help on the Gulf Coast or inland, he said.
The task force is made up of firefighters, police officers, physicians and civilians from different parts of Indiana. They specialize in disaster recovery and emergency triage.
Indiana Task Force 1 has arrived safely in south Louisiana in support of #HurricaneDelta. pic.twitter.com/BPLH3i6Rzy— Indiana Task Force 1 (@IN_Task_Force_1) October 9, 2020
Pruitt said the job is difficult but rewarding.
"When you walk into a store, and people from, you know, they see our Indiana logo and they come up to you and they thank you for being there to help them. That makes you feel good," he said.
When the task force returns to Indiana will depend on the damage the hurricane leaves behind.
