LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana teachers told state leaders that they worry opening schools during a pandemic would risk the health of staff, teachers, students and their families.
One member of the Indiana State Teachers Association told Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb that parents are being forced to make an impossible choice between their children’s health and education.
Members of the state teachers union made the comments during a virtual meeting Tuesday, according to a report by FOX 59.
The organization said school corporations have expressed concerns including that they want the state to provide enough personal protective equipment to enable them to open schools safely.
Blake Busch, who teaches music, said his classroom presents its own challenges.
“We see every single kid in the building, it’s not like one specific class, so it would be really interesting if kids did come back in and one kid got sick, how does that work out for my room?” Busch said.
State Superintendent McCormick said during her weekly webinar that the state has no plans to delay school start times statewide until after Labor Day. Those decisions are happening at the district level.
