LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hunters can begin applying for reserved hunts through the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.
The applications open Monday, July 1. Applications will only be available online and must be completed by the hunts' application deadline.
The reserved hunts include:
- Dove hunt
- Application deadline: July 29
- Deer hunt
- Application deadline: Aug. 26
- Military/refuge firearm, primitive and archery deer hunt
- Application deadline: Aug. 26
- Youth firearm deer hunt at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge
- Application deadline: Aug. 26
- Pheasant hunt
- Application deadline: Sept. 16
- Waterfowl hunt
- Application deadline: Sept. 16
For more information about the hunts, click here.
Hunters will be selected at random, and a link to view the results will be posted here within two weeks after the application deadlines. Applicants will also receive an email when results are posted.
To apply, click here. Only one application per hunt is allowed, and applicants must have a valid hunting license.
