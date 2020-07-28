LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students returning to Indiana University in Bloomington this fall will still be able to get their meals from campus dining halls, but they won't be allowed to eat them there.
The university announced on Tuesday that all dining halls will be carryout or delivery only.
The new restriction is part of the university's safety plan aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19.
Students will be encouraged to eat in places where they can socially distance themselves from other students, like dorm rooms or outdoor tables and benches.
Delivery from the dining halls will be done through IU's partnership with GrubHub. Students will have to pay the delivery fee.
"I might not be on the meal plan, to be honest, because of this," IU graduate student Luke Fabina said. "I kind of like the idea of ordering online so I don't have to wait in line, but once we get this influx of students I don't know how long the wait is going to be and how possible it will be to get food when I want to."
Students are expected to start moving into dorms at the Bloomington campus on Aug. 9. Classes are set to begin Aug. 24.
