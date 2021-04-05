LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An Indiana University student died after falling from a balcony in Bloomington.
Bloomington Police said it happened just before 6 a.m. Friday at the Urban Station Apartments on Walnut Street.
Two women told police the student was at their fourth floor apartment when he suddenly fell over the balcony railing, according to FOX59 in Indianapolis.
The 20-year-old man was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Police are investigating what led to the fall.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.