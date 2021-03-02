LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana is unveiling "Hoosier Hoops Highway" signs head of the NCAA men's basketball tournament.
The Indiana Department of Transportation is posting signs on major highways leading to tournament sites across the state. The signs will stay up on Interstate 65, I-70, I-465 and I-69 for the month of March.
Games will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium and Banker's Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Assembly Hall in Bloomington and Mackey Arena in West Lafayette.
INDOT is also posting traffic and road construction updates on its Facebook and Twitter pages.
