LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Reaching voters in the age of technology requires getting to their cellphones, meaning even more calls and text messages to people who are already being targeted by scammers.
According to a report from FOX 59 in Indianapolis, the number of text messages being sent to Indiana voters has gone up as campaigns use computer technology that allows individual volunteers to send mass messages, getting around do-not-call registry rules.
"It’s a fluid area of law right now," said Scott Barnhart, the director of consumer protection at the Indiana Attorney General’s Office. "The level of sophistication of the campaigns and the candidates is improving."
If you don’t want to receive text messages, try responding with "STOP" to opt out. You can also check your Indiana voter registration to see if your cellphone number is listed at the link here.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) also warns that scammers are becoming more sophisticated in their ability to spoof real political callers. In particular, you could receive a call from someone claiming to be conducting a poll and offering a gift if you answer questions and pay shipping and handling. Another common scam uses a cause close to the voter, or even a candidate’s real voice, to solicit supposed donations.
In both cases, the scammers' goals are simply to get your credit card information, BBB CEO Tim Maniscalo said.
"Typically, these people are very aggressive," he added. "They want your money. They say that: 'We need to have money in order to support this cause.'"
Do not give your personal information over the phone. If you want to donate to a cause or campaign, go instead to their website to make a donation.
If you do think you have been contacted by a scammer, you can report it to the BBB at the link here and the Indiana Attorney General’s Office at the link here.
