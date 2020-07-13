LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An individual who was present at basketball workouts at Sacred Heart Academy has tested positive for COVID-19, according to athletic director and basketball coach Donna Moir.
In a letter, Moir did not specify whether the individual was a student, coach or someone else. She said the person who tested positive for the coronavirus attended basketball workouts July 8-9.
Sacred Heart officials notified the health department, who advises those who were exposed to the individual to quarantine for 14 days.
"We assure you that the health and safety of our students and staff are our top priority." Moir said. "Please watch your child over the next days for any developing symptoms."
