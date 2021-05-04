LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A popular cookie company, known for fulfilling that late-night sweet tooth, is opening its second Louisville location.
Insomnia Cookies is opening a new shop this month in the Highlands on Baxter Avenue, next to Baxter's 942 Bar and Grill between O'Shea's Irish Pub and El Taco Luchador, the company announced Tuesday.
The bakery offers shipping and delivery, including late-night delivery until 1 a.m. or later, depending on location. The new shop will deliver to parts of the University of Louisville, UofL Hospital, the Highlands district as well as "surrounding businesses and communities."
Insomnia offers a variety of sweet treats, such as nine "classic" cookie flavors, six "decadent 'Deluxe'" cookies, vegan and gluten-free cookie options, ice cream and brownies.
The Highlands location will be Insomnia's fourth in Kentucky, its second in Louisville. The first Louisville location is on South Fourth Street near UofL.
The bakery is also hiring for both Louisville locations. It's looking for bakers, drivers and shift leads. Click here to search for open positions and to apply.
To look at a menu and delivery options, click here.
