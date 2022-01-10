LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of a $180 million investment program is coming right to west Louisville.
Interapt, a Louisville-based company, is partnering with Fifth Third Bank to bring new career paths to the Russell neighborhood. Over the next three years Fifth Third will provide up to $20 million in lending and investments. The Russell neighborhood is one of nine recipients of the neighborhood investment program out of about 20 applicants.
Interapt will recruit and train 100 people in tech skills for career paths within Fifth Third. Those who complete the program will then be eligible for paid apprenticeships.
"We are building not only opportunities to get them out of, but our programs also build upward mobility," said Ankur Gopal, founder and CEO of Interapt. "The sky is the limit for them."
Interapt moved its headquarters to west Louisville in 2017, a move Gopal said at the time was "to make sure we're doing our part to improve our community and keep our best and brightest here in Louisville and Kentucky."
The revitalization of the Russell neighborhood has been in the works for years. Millions of dollars from a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant went toward the community in the last five years, much of which toward rebuilding the Beecher Terrace Housing Complex.
The Russell neighborhood is one of nine majority-black communities to be a part of this program.
