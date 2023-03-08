LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The search for a missing 14-year-old girl continued into another day, as authorities named a person of interest in the disappearance.
Emily Barger was last seen Monday, March 6, at 1 a.m. in Georgetown, Indiana. A statewide Silver Alert issued Tuesday said she is believed to be in "extreme danger."
Emily's father, Shawn Barger, said he went to wake his daughter up for school Monday morning and she was gone.
"... First time that's ever happened and the window was cracked, and I was scared to death," said Barger.
He said Emily left her phone behind and he has no way to track her location. He does not believe she's still around Georgetown and instead, thinks she could be near Jasper or Indianapolis. He's already been to Jasper searching for her.
Barger believes Emily would have come home by now. if she could.
"Yes, she might have went out on her own but I think she's kind of being held now not on her own," he said.
Wednesday afternoon, the Floyd County Sheriff's Office named 18-year-old Terry Ross Jr. as a person of interest in the case.
"We believe he was last seen with her and we'd like to speak with him just to see what was going on and try to help us find Emily, said Floyd County Sheriff Steve Bush.
Barger said his fear grows as time ticks forward. He said he wants Emily to know people are looking for her and he wants her to come home.
"She's definitely a good girl, and she needs to come back home," said Barger. "We love her and we want you to come home. Everybody's looking for you, ok? We're not mad at you, you're not in trouble."
The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information about where Emily might be to call the Floyd County Sheriff at (812) 948-5400 or 911.
"We want to make sure she is home safe, whether she's with family, a relative, a friend. We just want to make sure that we can get contacted, even if she is in another location but safe, we need to know that as well. Our whole goal is to make sure she's safe and eventually comes home," Sheriff Bush said.
Emily has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds, according to the family and police.
