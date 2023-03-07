LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Floyd County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 14-year-old girl believed to be "in extreme danger."
A statewide Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for Emily Barger, 14.
According to Indiana State Police, Barger was last seen Monday, March 6, at 1 a.m. in Georgetown, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.
Barger has blonde hair and blue eyes and is 5 feet tall and weighs 85 pounds, ISP said.
It's unknown what she was last seen wearing.
Anyone with information or who sees Barger is asked to call the Floyd County Sheriff at (812) 948-5400 or 911.
