LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood.
A MetroSafe supervisor said it is not clear why officers were called to Paul Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday. That's in the neighborhood off Longfield Avenue behind Churchill Downs.
Police reportedly chased a person from Paul Avenue to nearby Clara Avenue, when the chase ended about 4:15 p.m. LMPD has not given details of the shooting, only to say at least one of its officers was involved.
🚨BREAKING: On our way to Taylor Blvd. near Churchill Downs. According to Metro Safe a suspect ran from the scene of either a trouble call or strong-armed robbery. Situation ended in the 1900 block of Clara Ave. Part of Taylor Blvd. being closed. @WDRBNews— Katrina Nickell WDRB (@knickelltv) March 17, 2022
An ambulance was sent to the scene, but there no information has been released about injuries.
Taylor Boulevard remains closed near Longfield, as police investigate.
A WDRB crew is at the scene. This story will be updated.
