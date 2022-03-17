LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after an officer-involved shooting in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. 

A MetroSafe supervisor said it is not clear why officers were called to Paul Avenue just before 4 p.m. Thursday. That's in the neighborhood off Longfield Avenue behind Churchill Downs. 

Police reportedly chased a person from Paul Avenue to nearby Clara Avenue, when the chase ended about 4:15 p.m.  LMPD has not given details of the shooting, only to say at least one of its officers was involved. 

An ambulance was sent to the scene, but there no information has been released about injuries. 

Taylor Boulevard remains closed near Longfield, as police investigate. 

A WDRB crew is at the scene. This story will be updated. 

