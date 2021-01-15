SIMPSONVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man police say was driving a stolen car hospitalized early Friday after being shot by a sheriff's deputy in Simpsonville.
Kentucky State Police confirm the shooting happened around 6 a.m. on Citizens Way across from the fire station.
KSP Trooper Adam Hall says a Shelby County Sheriff's Deputy tried to pull over a man driving a white car. When the driver ignored commands to stop, the deputy got out of the cruiser and shot the driver. It's not clear if the man got out of the car or was still in it when he was shot. He suffered a gunshot and was taken to University Hospital in Louisville. Police say he is expected to recover.
Hall says the deputy was originally in the area patrolling because of an increase in crime.
"Apparently, they've been having problems with vehicle break-ins and vehicle thefts, as well. And one thing I was going to mention is what we've later learned after speaking with investigators on scene is that the vehicle you see behind me has been reported stolen," said Hall.
The man's name has not yet been released. The deputy was not injured.
KSP is handling the investigation and looking for surveillance footage.
