SALEM, Ind. (WDRB) -- Police in Salem, Indiana shot and killed a man after he threatened police officers with a hammer on Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.
Indiana State Police Sgt. Carey Huls said police were called to the Washington County Fairgrounds just before 2 p.m. on July 3 after someone reported a suspicious person walking on the property. When two officers arrived, they spotted a man near Brooks Creek.
Police say that man, identified as 53-year-old Mark Naugle from Scottsburg, approached officers carrying a hammer. After repeatedly ordering Naugle to stop and drop the hammer, at least one officer opened fire, killing Naugle.
"One of the officers felt in jeopardy and fired his weapon," Huls said. "The subject was killed and pronounced dead here on scene."
Investigators with Indiana State Police say they don't believe Salem Police officers have body cameras.
The two officers involved, who have not yet been identified, will be on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.
