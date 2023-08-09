LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Birds chirping, blue skies and breathtaking views. That's what visitors of the overlook in scenic Iroquois Park experience.
But the only way to reach the top is by foot. With the installation of stone steps last week, there are now two options. You can take the stairs, or walk a trail for more than a mile.
"Far enough and you can see New Albany in Indiana. Pretty cool," Kevin Mestrovich said.
Mestrovich visits Iroquois Park to clear his head and for a nature workout.
He's not alone. Councilwoman Betsy Ruhe (D-21) says park usage is way up since the pandemic.
"We had a period for about a week when we had senior citizens coming up here in little scooters and going right through that hole over there riding up there because it was the only way they could get up there," Ruhe said.
They had to ride through a hole because a gate is in place for safety and security.
"One thing that (Frederick Law) Olmsted didn't do is design a road that's real stable. So this road has slid off multiple times," Ruhe said.
That's why the road is usually closed. However, this weekend the gate will open so people can drive up to the overlook.
"And everybody needs to have access," Ruhe said.
"I think the more people that know the better, and see this view," Mestrovich said.
Mestrovich doesn't mind sharing the serene landscape.
"It's a great view and would love for more people to enjoy it," Mestrovich said.
A skyline miles away will soon be within sight to anyone, and everyone.
Uppill Road will be open to cars from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday and Sunday. Shaw Secure Solutions is tasked with managing the opening and closing of the road to make sure all cars leave by 4 p.m.
"If all goes as planned, we will look for additional opportunities to open the hill again between now and November," Ruhe said.
