LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The IRS is giving $600,000 to the Louisville Metro Police Department.
The funds came from seizures involving joint investigations with the IRS Criminal Investigation, LMPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
IRS Criminal Investigation Cincinnati Field Office Special Agent in Charge Bryant Jackson presented the check to LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey on Aug. 3.
“IRS CI brings the financial muscle to the fight against criminal activity. Our agency professionals work tirelessly to follow the money and disrupt where criminals spend their ill-gotten gains,” Jackson said. “We will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and the US Attorney’s Office to bring those committing financial crimes to justice.”
IRS-CI conducts financial crime investigations including tax fraud, narcotics trafficking and money-laundering. This division is the only federal agency with investigative jurisdiction over Internal Revenue Code violations.
The work the IRS-CI unit does is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force that hopes to break-up the highest level of criminal organizations in the U.S.
