LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Internal Revenue Service is extending the tax filling deadline for victims of the Kentucky tornadoes, severe storms and flooding.
The move currently affects taxpayers who live or have a business in Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor and Warren counties.
Those affected will now have until May 16 to file returns and pay any taxes. Taxpayers affected will also have until May 16 to make 2021 IRA contributions.
Those in the federally declared disaster areas who have uninsured or unreimbursed disaster-related losses can claim them in 2020 or 2021 using the FEMA declaration number: 4630DR.
For more information about the deadline, click here.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.