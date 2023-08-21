LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new addiction recovery center is opening in Valley Station.
Isaiah House, Kentucky's largest nonprofit addiction recovery organization, opened the Olivia Center on Deering Road in Louisville. The facility will help people in Kentucky and southern Indiana fight against addiction with medical professionals, faith leaders and recovery champions.
"Addiction has taken too much from our community," Louisville Mayor Craig Greenberg said in a news release. "This new venture will provide resources to help save lives, keep families together, and give hope to others struggling with addiction."
According to a news release, 2,135 Kentucky residents died, including 505 people from Jefferson County, from a drug overdose in 2022.
"The program that saved me is coming to my hometown," Oliva Center Executive Director Jacob Rice said in a news release. "We’ve been on the ground for months, working with outreach coordinators and partners who are established and invested in Louisville, to make sure our recovery work strengthens the quality and character of our communities."
Isaiah House offers transitional living, job skills training and employee assistance. It serves more than 3,500 clients each year throughout Kentucky.
