LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- There's a new team trying to get illegal drugs off the streets in southern Indiana.
Indiana State Police added a second K-9 team to its post in Sellersburg. Trooper Justin Geltmaker and his K-9 partner Rando graduated Friday from the ISP K-9 Academy in Indianapolis.
Geltmaker is a 14-year veteran of ISP. Rando is a 1-year-old German Shephard and Belgian Malinois mix.
The two completed 12 weeks of training together, which included more than 400 hours of training in obedience, narcotics detection and other K-9 patrol duties. Rando is now certified in meth, cocaine, crack, heroin and ecstasy detection.
Geltmaker and Rando join Senor Trooper Zachary Smith and his partner, Riggs, who have been patrolling together for more than six years, ISP said.
ISP said it has 39 K-9 patrol teams across the estate, with six explosive detection K-9 teams.
