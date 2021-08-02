LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police is investigating after a southern Indiana man disappeared last week.
According to ISP, Dillon W. Burgan, 29, was last seen walking into a wooded area south of Salem.
Burgan's family members contacted the Washington County Sheriff's Department on July 29 after Burgan went to an acquaintance's house on State Road 135, about 4 miles south of the southern Indiana city.
Local police searched for Burgan with off-road vehicles and K-9 units for several days before ISP assumed the investigation on Saturday evening. ISP used its helicopter to continue to search.
Police said Burgan was last seen waring gray and orange shorts.
Police ask anyone who has seen or spoken to Burgan on or after July 29 to contact ISP Detective Travis Baker at 812-248-4374.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.