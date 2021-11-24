LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Jeffersonville bar owner has been charged with tax evasion and theft after a year-long investigation, according to Indiana State Police.
ISP says they began investigating William Longwell, the owner of Johnny D's Bar, after the Indiana Department of Revenue reported "possible illegal activities."
State police began investigating Longwell for under-reported income and underpaid taxes for multiple years at the bar on East Maple Street.
Longwell was charged with corrupt business influence (racketeering), four counts of theft, tax evasion, perjury and four counts of failure to remit Indiana sales tax.
He was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail on Wednesday "without incident."
