LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police are on the lookout for a missing 27-year-old man believed to be in "extreme danger."
Wallace Harrison was last seen Sunday, Oct. 31 at 10 p.m. in Evansville, Indiana, ISP said in a Silver Alert news release Monday night.
Wallace is six feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes, police said. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt or a gray, long-sleeved shirt with "dark colored sweatpants."
Police said Wallace is believed to be in "extreme danger" and may require medical assistance.
If you see him or know where he might be, call the Evansville Police Department at 812-436-7979 or dial 911.
