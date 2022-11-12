LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All southbound lanes were closed on Interstate 65 in Clark County due to police pursuit on Saturday afternoon, according to Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).
Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles said shots were fired during the pursuit. It's unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting.
The left two lanes remained closed for around 30 minutes, but all lanes eventually reopened less than an hour after the incident.
ISP Sgt. Carey Huls said via text that a police chase started in Seymour and ended near mile marker 9.
This story will be updated.
