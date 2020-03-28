LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Six people died Saturday morning in a house fire in southeast Indiana.
According to a news release from Indiana State Police, the incident took place just after 3 a.m. Saturday at a home on Lewis Drive, in Vevay, Indiana.
The Switzerland County Sheriff's Office and several fire departments were dispatched to the scene after someone reported that the home was on fire. When they arrived, they found a two-story residence engulfed in flames. The fire was eventually extinguished.
Authorities said one man escaped from the fire without injury, but six people died inside. The victims' identities have not been released.
Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted on the victims on Sunday in Madison, Indiana.
