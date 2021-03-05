LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police believe a theft ring is targeting off road vehicle dealers in Indiana.
Police say the individual will call to purchase the ATV, lawn mower or dirt bike over the phone and provide a drivers license and credit card that is fraudulent.
The suspect says the item is being bought for someone else. That person then shows up in a moving van or rental truck to pick up the order.
ISP says there have been eight confirmed cases at small businesses throughout the state.
ISP asks businesses to be suspicious of over the phone transactions, especially if the person on the other line wants to rush the purchase.
They recommend that the person picking up the off-road vehicle be the same person that called in, and they show proof of ID and the same credit card.
If you believe this has happened to your business, you are asked to contact your local law enforcement or the Indiana State Police Post.
