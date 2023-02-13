BRANDENBURG, Ky. (WDRB) -- When Tray Benham and his fiancée pulled up to the Bypass Quick Stop in Brandenburg, Kentucky, they said something seemed off.
"So I instantly went inside, and I saw the owner was fighting with a guy," Benham said.
Benham said he grabbed that guy, later identified as Dalton Kent, and tried to calm him down.
"The owner was trying to lock the door to keep him (Kent) inside because he was fired up pretty good, trying to fight everybody," Benham said. "And he kicked the door open, and I think he split owner's nose, and broke his wrist."
At that point, Benham said he shoved the man away from the door.
"And I'm like, dude, you know, it has to be what it has to be but I'm not gonna let you out of here," Benham said.
Chief Brian Haag and Brandenburg Police were already in the area following a trail of calls from other shops.
"That subject (Kent), through investigation, had been through numerous businesses within the city of Brandenburg and had taken items," Haag said.
Haag said police did have to use force in order to arrest Kent, who was taken to the Meade County Detention Center. He faces a number of charges, including theft by unlawful taking, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
The chief said Kent had driven a stolen car to the gas station, so he's facing an additional charge for also receiving stolen property.
"The vehicle he was driving was a stolen car out of Hardin County," Haag said.
This attempted robbery ended with a suspect in jail, but Haag cautions that if a fight can be avoided, call 911, get information, and protect yourself and others.
"You may think you're able to handle that kind of business, but you know, these individuals, you don't know what they're capable of," he said. "They can take your life or anyone else's, so we don't want to see anyone else get hurt, or anything by that nature."
It was only hours later that Benham thought about the potential danger, but he said he has no regrets about helping his friend, who ended up in the hospital from his injuries.
"I'm not really sure how it all went down. It happened real quick. I jumped out and did what I had to do for my friends," Benham said.
