SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WDRB) -- A new community garden is now open at a park on the Ivy Tech campus in Sellersburg.
A dedication ceremony was held Tuesday morning.
Ivy Tech's chancellor, Dr. Travis Haire, says he hopes the garden gives students and staff a place to socialize and study. He also says it will give monarch butterflies a place to rest on their journey from Canada to Mexico each fall.
The garden features a memorial pathway of etched bricks, honoring friends and loved ones.
"We have just a beautiful campus, and this has made it so much more special," Haire said during Tuesday's dedication ceremony. "It's a great opportunity for us to remember those of our faculty and staff, and just a great opportunity for our campus."
The community garden was made possible through the support of the Duke Energy Foundation and Ivy Tech employee donors.
Copyright 2021 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.